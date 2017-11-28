Town halls get input for Las Vegas Victims’ Fund — LIVESTREAM

The Las Vegas Victims Fund committee is holding two town hall meetings Tuesday to get input on the draft protocols it released Nov. 16, outlining who should receive donations following the Oct. 1 shooting.

Ron Panzo of Maui, Hawaii, right, and the volunteers from both Las Vegas and Hawaii place ti-leaf lei among memorial crosses near the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, to honor the victims of the Route 91 Harvest festival shootings. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Victims’ Fund committee is holding two town hall meetings Tuesday to get input on the draft protocols it released Nov. 16, outlining who should receive donations following the Oct. 1 shooting.

As proposed, families of those who were killed in the shooting and people who sustained permanent brain damage and/or permanent paralysis resulting in continuous home medical assistance would receive the highest level of payment out of the fund, the draft guidelines propose.

People who were physically injured and admitted to a hospital within 48 hours of the shooting for at least one night between Oct. 1 and Jan. 31, 2018 would receive the next level of funding, according to the draft.

The meetings are set for 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Clark County Government Center Commission Chambers at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway.

Watch the livestream here:

500 S. Grand Central Parkway, las vegas, nv