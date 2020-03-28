Trooper’s body escorted home from Clark County coroner’s office
A day after Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Ben Jenkins was shot and killed in rural Nevada, his body was escorted from the Clark County coroner’s office by hundreds of officers.
Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Ben Jenkins is going home.
Hundreds of police cars and motorcycles escorted the body of the 47-year-old married father of four from the Clark County coroner’s office on Saturday afternoon, as he made his way back to his family in rural Nevada. The sergeant was shot and killed Friday morning after pulling over to assist a motorist just north of Ely.
Jenkins had five grandchildren and was an Elko native and military veteran who “devoted his life to public service,” authorities said Friday.
His body was escorted by hundreds of first responders to the coroner’s office on Friday night. Less than 24 hours later, an honor guard saluted his body as he was taken from the coroner’s office about 1 p.m. Saturday.
Highway Patrol cars with flashing blue and red lights led the escort, while agencies including the Metropolitan Police Department and Las Vegas City Marshals followed close behind.
The Nevada Highway Patrol’s Southern Command tweeted a video of Jenkins’ body, draped in an American flag, being taken from the coroner’s office as officers saluted.
“Sgt. Jenkins, we’re bringing you home,” the Highway Patrol said.
Sgt Jenkins, we’re bringing you home. ⚫️🔵⚫️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/DXDliK7rtl
— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) March 28, 2020
Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.