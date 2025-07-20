North Las Vegas police shoot man who hit officer with car

Police spoke to the male driver who was outside the car for several minutes before he “jumped” into the car, according to a press release.

North Las Vegas police tape off a scene to investigate an officer involved shooting at Tropical Parkway and Christy Lane Sunday, July 20, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

A car is left on a median as North Las Vegas police investigate an officer involved shooting at Tropical Parkway and Christy Lane Sunday, July 20, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

North Las Vegas police tape off a scene to investigate an officer involved shooting at Tropical Parkway and Christy Lane Sunday, July 20, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

North Las Vegas police tape off a scene to investigate an officer involved shooting at Tropical Parkway and Christy Lane Sunday, July 20, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

North Las Vegas police tape off a scene to investigate an officer involved shooting at Tropical Parkway and Christy Lane Sunday, July 20, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

North Las Vegas police tape off a scene to investigate an officer involved shooting at Tropical Parkway and Christy Lane Sunday, July 20, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

A car is left on a median as North Las Vegas police investigate an officer involved shooting at Tropical Parkway and Christy Lane Sunday, July 20, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

North Las Vegas police tape off a scene to investigate an officer involved shooting at Tropical Parkway and Christy Lane Sunday, July 20, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

A North Las Vegas police officer shot a man Sunday afternoon in an encounter where they say he hit an officer with his car.

Police responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle with two adults and three children at 1:54 p.m. in the parking lot of a business near the intersection of East Tropical Parkway and Nicco Way, the North Las Vegas Police Department said Sunday night.

When they arrived, police spoke to the male driver who was outside the car for several minutes before he “jumped” into the car, according to a press release.

The driver injured one of the children who was outside of the car as he drove away, police said.

He then circled the parking lot and drove back to where the officers were, hitting an officer with his car, according to police.

The officer shot the man, and the car continued into the street before it stopped at the median, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital for gunshot wounds, according to the press release. The officer involved was reported to have minor injuries.

Three children and a female passenger were also transported to a hospital for medical evaluation.

Tropical Parkway near the 215 and Nicco Way was closed Sunday night.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in 2025 in the North Las Vegas Police Department’s jurisdiction, according to the release.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ktfutts on X.