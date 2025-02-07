‘Truly everyone’s friend’: Slain NLV officer honored at candlelight vigil

The event took place at Liberty Park at North Las Vegas City Hall and memorialized Jason Roscow, 46, who died after a shootout.

Family members and supporters raise candles in the air as the North Las Vegas Police Department, in partnership with the Injured Police Officers Fund (IPOF), conduct a community candlelight vigil honoring Officer Jason Roscow at North Las Vegas City Hall on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Michael Roscow talks about his brother Officer Jason Roscow as the North Las Vegas Police Department, in partnership with the Injured Police Officers Fund (IPOF), conduct a community candlelight vigil honoring him at North Las Vegas City Hall on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. He is joined at the podium by Jason's sons Graysen, 9, and Andrew, 4. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Police Chief Jackie Gravatt speaks as the North Las Vegas Police Department, in partnership with the Injured Police Officers Fund (IPOF), conduct a community candlelight vigil honoring Officer Jason Roscow at North Las Vegas City Hall on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Michael Roscow lights a candle for his brother Officer Jason Roscow as the North Las Vegas Police Department, in partnership with the Injured Police Officers Fund (IPOF), conduct a community candlelight vigil honoring him at North Las Vegas City Hall on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. He is joined there by Roscow's sons Graysen, 9, and Andrew, 4. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fallen North Las Vegas police officer Jason Roscow was a “protector” and “friend to all,” said friends, relatives, and colleagues who gathered at City Hall for a candlelight vigil in his honor on Thursday.

The event took place at Liberty Park at North Las Vegas City Hall and memorialized Roscow, 46, who died Tuesday after a shootout that afternoon with Alexander Mathis, 25, near Lone Mountain Road and Camino Al Norte, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department. Mathis had pointed a gun at someone, police said.

“Today, we come together to honor a hero, one of our own who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty,” said North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown. “Officer Jason Roscow gave his life to protect the people he swore to serve. No speech, tribute, or ceremony will ever be enough to capture the depth of his courage or the heartbreak of his passing. Jason Roscow was a protector and a guardian of our community. Every day, he answered the call.”

According to a North Las Vegas police news release, when officers arrived at the scene, Mathis, who was armed with a handgun, “ignored their commands” and fled. Roscow located Mathis, who then approached Roscow and an “exchange of gunfire” followed, police said. Roscow was struck several times but fired back, police said. Mathis was also killed.

The department hosted the vigil with the Injured Police Officers Fund, which provides money to officers and their families in the event of a line-of-duty injury or death.

Father of two boys

Roscow’s career with North Las Vegas police spanned 17 years, the department said. He worked in the traffic division for several years before returning to patrol in February 2024. According to his LinkedIn page, Roscow served in the U.S. Air Force for six years before becoming a North Las Vegas officer.

Police said Roscow was also the father of two boys, Graysen, 9, and Andrew, 4.

“To Jason’s family, no words can ease your pain. But please know this: you are not alone. This city stands with you. We grieve with you. His service will be remembered, and his spirit will live on in the hearts of all those who knew and loved him,” Goynes-Brown said.

Minddie Lloyd of the Injured Police Officers Fund recognized the fallen officer’s brother, Michael Roscow, who sat in the front row of chairs at the event. His nephews, their mothers, and other close family members sat to his right.

“Michael, stand up for a minute and look behind you,” Lloyd said, gesturing to the packed pavilion. “These are the people who will be behind you forever.”

North Las Vegas Police Chief Jacqueline Gravatt also attended the event. She remembered Roscow as a man of “dedication, bravery, and commitment like no other.” While Gravatt spoke, Graysen’s mother clutched the boy in her arms.

“If you speak to anyone who has worked with officer Roscow, they will tell you about his love and passion while he was in the traffic division,” Gravatt said. “You could see that young man on a bike all over town, and it would take him literally minutes to get from one end to the other.”

After the speakers finished, Michael Roscow, accompanied by Graysen and Andrew, lit a candle display and memorial near the stage, prompting the crowd of hundreds to light their candles as well. Closing out the event, organizers instructed attendees to sign a memorial banner.

Many stayed after the event, exchanging hugs and smiles. At the same time, Alex Cuevas, a fellow officer and President of the Injured Police Officers Fund, spoke to reporters about Roscow’s generosity.

‘Truly everyone’s friend’

Cuevas said Roscow was the guy who dropped everything to help others. Roscow once fixed a horse stable for another officer who loved horses, Cuevas said. On one of his off days, he showed up at a new area command office to help put together benches and trashcans.

“He was truly everyone’s friend in the department,” Cuevas said. “I’m so sad to see him go because it’ll hurt the department, but we will keep him in our memories.”

When asked how Roscow’s family was holding up, Cuevas said they had requested privacy at this time. Cuevas noted that Roscow’s relatives had said they want all the money raised through the Injured Police Officer’s Fund to go to Greysen and Andrew.

Police have said the public may donate to support Roscow’s family through the injured officer’s fund at Lexicon Bank, Account No. 1000010630.

Cuevas also told reporters that the North Las Vegas Police Department would release the details of Roscow’s funeral service in the coming days. Services would be held at Central Christian Church in Henderson, the department said Wednesday, adding that further details would be announced.

Police also said Roscow would be laid to rest in his hometown of Prairie du Rocher, Illinois, at a later date.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.