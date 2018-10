These tweets are curated from #1October posts on Monday. Reporters and photographers will be covering events to remember the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

People attend a 1 October sunrise remembrance ceremony at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater in downtown Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, to honor the lives of the 58 victims who were lost last year. Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

#1October anniversary

Events begin with a sunrise ceremony at the Clark County Government Center, and continue through the day. Several events are planned tonight to coincide with the time of the shooting, just after 10 p.m.

