Two arrested after Las Vegas shooting victim dies

Two people have been taken into custody in connection with a delayed fatal shooting that occurred in the central east valley on Wednesday.

Vivian Jimenez, 34, and Joseph Skeirik, 30, were arrested Sunday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and open murder. Skeirik is also accused of destroying or concealing evidence and owning a firearm as a prohibited person.

A spokesperson with the Metropolitan Police Department said that officers, around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Sahara Avenue, near Interstate 15.

Police said that the victim of the shooting, whom the Clark County Coroner’s office has not yet identified, was transported to University Medical Center, where they died two days later.

Preliminary details of the investigation indicated that the victim and suspects may have been in an argument before the shooting.

