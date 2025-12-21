48°F
Shootings

Two injured in Henderson road rage shooting

Henderson Police vehicles. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
Henderson Police vehicles. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 20, 2025 - 10:43 pm
 
Updated December 20, 2025 - 10:57 pm

Two people were injured in a road rage shooting Saturday evening in Henderson, according to the Henderson Police Department.

Police responded to reports of a shooting around 6 p.m. in the Green Valley Parkway and Silver Springs Parkway area, a Police Department spokesperson said in an email.

Two vehicles turned onto Silver Springs from northbound Green Valley when a person in one of the vehicles shot at the other vehicle, police said.

One person suffered serious injuries, police said. The other had non-life threatening injuries.

One suspect is in custody, according to police.

“This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public,” the email said.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow her on Instagram at @arletteyousif.

