jeff_german
Shootings

Two juveniles shot in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 9, 2022 - 11:29 pm
 
(North Las Vegas Police Department)
(North Las Vegas Police Department)

Two juveniles were hospitalized after being shot in North Las Vegas Wednesday night, police said.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. near the 900 block of Shades End Avenue, near East Centennial Parkway. Both juveniles were taken to University Medical Center, according to North Las Vegas Police Department spokesperson Alex Cuevas.

He said one juvenile was in critical condition and the other was stable.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

