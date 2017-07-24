Two people shot at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas; shooter at-large

Two people were shot Monday morning at an eastern valley casino, and the shooter is at-large, Las Vegas police said.

Metropolitan Police Department said a man was shot in the leg and a woman was shot in the foot about 12:40 a.m. at Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway, near Flamingo Road.

A man pulled out a handgun and shot his ex-lover’s stepfather in the leg at Sam’s Town Live, an events center at the casino, Lt. David Gordon said. The bullet ricocheted and hit an unrelated woman in the foot. Both the stepfather and woman were treated and released from the scene.

Security chased the shooter to a nearby RV park, where police set up a perimeter, Gordon said. Metro searched with help from their helicopter and K-9 unit but couldn’t find him. Gordon said the shooter is “tentatively identified,” but was not in custody as of 3 a.m.

Maria Gomez, an employee at Century 18 at Sam’s Town said her managers told her there was a shooting about 12:40 a.m. Monday.

Gomez said the shooting happened inside the building. She said she was told it happened outside of the theater and near the events center.

There was also police activity at Las Vegas KOA at Sam’s Town, according to Tomer Berkowitz, who said he was staying at the campgrounds. Berkowitz, 26, said police told him he couldn’t enter the campgrounds because of an active incident. He said police told him it was blocked because of an incident at Sam’s Town.

Berkowitz said he was told he could re-enter some time later as the incident was over.

Metro temporarily closed the sidewalk to pedestrians near the KOA.

Dozens of people were seen standing outside the hotel’s valet area early Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

