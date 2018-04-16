Two Venetian employees shot, one fatally, at Las Vegas park

Las Vegas police called the shooting a targeted act of workplace violence among employees of The Venetian.

Anthony Wrobel, 42 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police investigate Sunday, April 15, 2018, after one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at Sunset Park. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate after one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at Sunset Park on Sunday. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman was killed and a man was hurt in a shooting Sunday night at Sunset Park in Las Vegas.

Several Venetian employees were at a company picnic at the park, near Eastern Avenue and Sunset Road, when a man walked up and shot two people shortly before 6 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said.

The victims, both in their 50s, were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where the woman died. One of them was a Venetian executive, police said.

Police identified the shooting suspect as Anthony Wrobel, 42, also an employee. He is described as white and about 5-foot-9 and 197 pounds.

Police found his car parked at McCarran International Airport. He is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information on the suspect can call Metro at 702-828-3521, or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

A Las Vegas Sands Corp. spokesman could not be reached for comment Sunday night.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

