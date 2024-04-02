60°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Shootings

Two wounded in shooting near UNLV

Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas Review-Journal
More Stories
1 man shot, 3 hurt in fight in east Las Vegas
UNLV videos capture gunman’s movements
Suspect in September shooting death arrested in California
Coroner IDs man killed in North Las Vegas shooting
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 1, 2024 - 7:39 pm
 

Detectives are investigating a shooting that wounded two people near UNLV late Monday afternoon.

The shooting was reported about 5:15 p.m. on the 4000 Block of Escondido Street, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Braden Schrag.

Both were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries and conditions.

Suspect information was not available as of 7:30 p.m. Metro detectives were investigating.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Police: Man, juvenile shot in North Las Vegas
recommend 2
Public’s help sought in fatal shooting of woman, 69
recommend 3
Teen girl arrested in connection with northwest valley homicide
recommend 4
Metro identifies sergeant involved in shooting near Target
recommend 5
Metro K-9 stabbed, requires surgery, as does suspect
recommend 6
Mesquite counselor 4th CCSD employee arrested in a week