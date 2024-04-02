Two wounded in shooting near UNLV

The shooting was reported about 5:15 p.m. on the 4000 Block of Escondido Street, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Braden Schrag.

Detectives are investigating a shooting that wounded two people near UNLV late Monday afternoon.

The shooting was reported about 5:15 p.m. on the 4000 Block of Escondido Street, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Braden Schrag.

Both were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries and conditions.

Suspect information was not available as of 7:30 p.m. Metro detectives were investigating.

