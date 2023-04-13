Uber passenger was shot after driver flashed gang signs, lawsuit says

A woman, who says she was injured in the Las Vegas shooting, filed a civil lawsuit against the ride-hailing company, the driver and the alleged shooter.

The area for ride-hailing services Uber and Lyft in the garage at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman who says she was shot and severely injured during an Uber ride in Las Vegas has filed a civil lawsuit against the ride-hailing company, one of its drivers and an alleged shooter.

According to the complaint filed in Clark County District Court on Tuesday, Tamojanae Barlow was a passenger in a vehicle being driven by John Eyraud, who was driving for Uber on August 15, when Eyraud started flashing gang signs at another driver and commented that his hands were “registered weapons” while stopped at an intersection near Valley View and Charleston boulevards.

Barlow claims that the other driver, Robert Sult Jr., then stepped out of his vehicle and shot into Eyraud’s vehicle, striking and injuring Barlow.

“Her injuries are to her arm, and her body, not to mention the shock of being shot at in the middle of the night while being a passenger in an Uber,” Barlow’s attorney Robert Murdock said Thursday.

The complaint argues that Eyraud breached his duty to protect the plaintiff, and that Uber breached its duties to the plaintiff when it “hired, contracted and/or retained unqualified individuals they knew or should have known presented a risk of harm to their passengers.”

Barlow is seeking at least $90,000 in damages.

Court records indicate that Sult pleaded guilty to felony charges of battery with use of a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at or into an occupied vehicle last month. He’s scheduled for sentencing on May 10.

An Uber spokeswoman reached Thursday could not immediately comment on the lawsuit.

Attempts to reach Sult and Eyraud directly were unsuccessful.

A criminal defense attorney for Sult could not immediately be reached.

Contact Justin Razavi at jrazavi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @justin_razavi on Twitter.