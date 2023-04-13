78°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Shootings

Uber passenger was shot after driver flashed gang signs, lawsuit says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 13, 2023 - 4:28 pm
 
The area for ride-hailing services Uber and Lyft in the garage at Harry Reid International Airp ...
The area for ride-hailing services Uber and Lyft in the garage at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman who says she was shot and severely injured during an Uber ride in Las Vegas has filed a civil lawsuit against the ride-hailing company, one of its drivers and an alleged shooter.

According to the complaint filed in Clark County District Court on Tuesday, Tamojanae Barlow was a passenger in a vehicle being driven by John Eyraud, who was driving for Uber on August 15, when Eyraud started flashing gang signs at another driver and commented that his hands were “registered weapons” while stopped at an intersection near Valley View and Charleston boulevards.

Barlow claims that the other driver, Robert Sult Jr., then stepped out of his vehicle and shot into Eyraud’s vehicle, striking and injuring Barlow.

“Her injuries are to her arm, and her body, not to mention the shock of being shot at in the middle of the night while being a passenger in an Uber,” Barlow’s attorney Robert Murdock said Thursday.

The complaint argues that Eyraud breached his duty to protect the plaintiff, and that Uber breached its duties to the plaintiff when it “hired, contracted and/or retained unqualified individuals they knew or should have known presented a risk of harm to their passengers.”

Barlow is seeking at least $90,000 in damages.

Court records indicate that Sult pleaded guilty to felony charges of battery with use of a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at or into an occupied vehicle last month. He’s scheduled for sentencing on May 10.

An Uber spokeswoman reached Thursday could not immediately comment on the lawsuit.

Attempts to reach Sult and Eyraud directly were unsuccessful.

A criminal defense attorney for Sult could not immediately be reached.

Contact Justin Razavi at jrazavi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @justin_razavi on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘It cannot be salvaged’: Boarded-up Strip motel site sold, to be demolished
‘It cannot be salvaged’: Boarded-up Strip motel site sold, to be demolished
2
Man fatally shot after entering western Las Vegas home
Man fatally shot after entering western Las Vegas home
3
New restaurant to replace Hearthstone at Red Rock Resort revealed
New restaurant to replace Hearthstone at Red Rock Resort revealed
4
CCSD fires substitute who wrote racial slur on junior high whiteboard
CCSD fires substitute who wrote racial slur on junior high whiteboard
5
Off-duty Metro officer accused of DUI in 3-vehicle crash on US 95
Off-duty Metro officer accused of DUI in 3-vehicle crash on US 95
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
District, school police sued over shooting at central Las Vegas high school
District, school police sued over shooting at central Las Vegas high school
Woman arrested after prostitute shooting at Las Vegas park
Woman arrested after prostitute shooting at Las Vegas park
‘Going after these racers’: Metro hails success of RAID team
‘Going after these racers’: Metro hails success of RAID team
Murder charge dropped against 14-year-old girl
Murder charge dropped against 14-year-old girl
Man arrested after fatal shooting at gas station in January
Man arrested after fatal shooting at gas station in January
Bus stabbing suspect could face death penalty
Bus stabbing suspect could face death penalty