Shootings

UNLV police investigate shooting at S. Maryland Parkway apartments

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 19, 2024 - 12:12 am
 
Updated May 19, 2024 - 12:44 am

Police were investigating a shooting on South Maryland Parkway late Saturday night. 

Three alerts on the UNLV Emergency Notifications website indicated there was one victim and one suspect.

The first notification from the University Police Department at 11:35 p.m. said a suspect was outstanding with a victim and advised people to stay away from 1280 Dorothy Avenue and 4700 South Maryland Parkway.

A second notice at 11:44 p.m. advised people to shelter in place at the You Apartment Complex, 4700 South Maryland Parkway.

A notice at 12:05 a.m. Saturday advised people to continue to shelter in place because of police presence in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

