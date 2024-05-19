UNLV police investigate shooting at S. Maryland Parkway apartments

Three alerts on the UNLV Emergency Notifications website indicated there was one victim and one suspect in a late Saturday shooting.

Police were investigating a shooting on South Maryland Parkway late Saturday night.

Three alerts on the UNLV Emergency Notifications website indicated there was one victim and one suspect.

The first notification from the University Police Department at 11:35 p.m. said a suspect was outstanding with a victim and advised people to stay away from 1280 Dorothy Avenue and 4700 South Maryland Parkway.

A second notice at 11:44 p.m. advised people to shelter in place at the You Apartment Complex, 4700 South Maryland Parkway.

A notice at 12:05 a.m. Saturday advised people to continue to shelter in place because of police presence in the area.

