Video footage shows officers, carjack suspect trading gunfire in police chase

Las Vegas police showed dramatic video that they said captured a police chase that began with a broad-daylight carjacking, showed officers and a man exchanging gunfire, and ended with the man plowing head-on into a police vehicle.

Metropolitan police respond to a scene at South Decatur Boulevard near Charleston Boulevard, where police apprehended a robbery suspect after a vehicle pursuit, on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Video footage from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows the arm of Justin Leigh Venegas shooting out of the carjacked Chevy Avalanche that he was driving while being pursued by police on Aug. 11. Image courtesy LVMPD.

Justin Leigh Venegas, 40, in his booking photo. Image courtesy of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Justin Leigh Venegas went on a rampage that authorities said sparked an hour-long, 47-mile police chase with Las Vegas cops and Venegas shooting at each other.

Police said they had no choice but to pursue.

“It’s one of those rare occasions where you will see a pursuit that goes as long and as far as this one did,” said Assistant Sheriff Andrew Walsh. “But definitely appropriate under the circumstances in our mission to protect the community.”

At a press briefing on Tuesday about the dramatic encounter last week, the Metropolitan Police Department released more details and said it was lucky nobody was killed.

Some of the video footage highlighted at the briefing, captured from various police sources including a Metro helicopter and officers’ body-worn cameras, also showed a jarring head-on crash in which Venegas plowed into a K-9 officer’s vehicle at 67 miles per hour, Walsh said.

“We’re very fortunate that we’re not burying that officer, or the officers that were shot at,” Walsh said.

Police also played dramatic video that showed how the incident began and how it played out.

With a police helicopter surveying Venegas, 40, because he had allegedly carjacked a woman in May, police said, Venegas carried out a gunpoint carjacking at North Pecos Road and East Cheyenne Avenue at 7:20 p.m. Thursday.

Patrol officers tried to pull him over, but he refused to stop, Walsh said. That’s when the chase began.

As the pursuit continued, video also showed Venegas extending his arm out the window of the carjacked Chevy Avalanche he was driving near East Craig Road and North 5th Street. He then fired at the two officers in a patrol car with his Smith & Wesson M&P 9 mm pistol.

He’s accused of firing four shots.

Footage from one of the officer’s body-worn cameras showed Officer Brendan Burbrink, 36, firing five shots from the patrol car’s front passenger seat at Venegas, with each of the bullets piercing the patrol car’s windshield, hitting the back of the Avalanche but not injuring Venegas, who continued to drive, reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour.

Venegas was then shown trying to carjack a woman out of her vehicle at South Decatur Boulevard and West Desert Inn Road. She reversed the car as Venegas appeared to shoot inside.

“As she backed away, Venegas fired upon her,” Walsh said. “Thankfully this victim of this attempted robber wasn’t seriously injured by the gunfire, and she was treated at the scene by medical personnel and released.”

In addition to Burbrink, the Metropolitan Police Department has identified the five involved officers as Cristian Mojarro, 27; Alondra Montero, 24; Amanda Montalto, 31; and Mark Sayas, 35.

All were put on paid leave pending a review, Metro said in a news release.

Venegas faces a slew of charges including multiple counts of attempted murder, battery and robbery, among others, according to court records. He is scheduled to appear in court next week.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com or 561-324-6421. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.