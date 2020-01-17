Video shows credit union shooting, gunfight with Las Vegas officer

Dramatic video released by Las Vegas police shows a gunman shooting his mother in a Las Vegas credit union, then exchanging fire with an officer.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department identified the officer and show body cam video of the officer who discharged his weapon at a suspect accused of shooting his mother at a credit union.

William Cass Jackson's, 32, accused of shooting his mother three times before firing at police at a credit union, photo is displayed on Friday, Jan. 17, 2019 as Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman gives briefing at Metro headquarters on officer involved shooting earlier this week in Las Vegas.

SWAT officers near Rainbow Boulevard and Darby after an officer-involved shooting in the 6900 block of Spring Mountain Road on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

William Cass Jackson, 32, accused of shooting his mother three times before firing at police at a credit union, appears in court during at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

William Cass Jackson's, 32, accused of shooting his mother three times before firing at police at a credit union, photo is displayed on Friday, Jan. 17, 2019 as Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman gives briefing at Metro headquarters on officer involved shooting earlier this week in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman gives briefing on Friday, Jan. 17, 2019 at Metro headquarters on officer involved shooting at Rainbow and Spring Mountain earlier this week in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The video was made public Friday by police as part of the investigation into Wednesday morning’s shooting at Navy Federal Credit Union, 6975 Spring Mountain Road, near Rainbow Boulevard.

Clark County Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman said William Cass Jackson, 32, of Las Vegas, shot his mother three times inside the credit union, then fled on foot. A short time later, the gunman pointed a gun at Las Vegas Officer Michale Simmons, 51, during a confrontation in a parking lot at 6950 W. Desert Inn Road, he said.

“Officer Simmons arrived at that location in a marked patrol vehicle,” Zimmerman said. “As Officer Simmons was driving through that parking lot, Jackson pointed his handgun toward him. Officer Simmons fired three rounds through his patrol car front windshield at that time, missing Jackson.”

Zimmerman said Jackson started running and fired two rounds at the officer. Simmons exited his vehicle and “returned fire, discharging two more rounds, missing Jackson.”

Zimmerman said Jackson fled the parking lot, then barricaded himself in another parking lot at 3225 S. Rainbow Blvd., hiding behind a parked car near a dumpster enclosure. A SWAT team and crisis negotiators arrived and started communicating with Jackson.

“Jackson eventually surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident,” Zimmerman said.

Simmons, who was identified Friday morning as the officer who discharged his weapon during the incident, is assigned to the Spring Valley Area Command Community Policing Division. He has been employed by Metro since 2000. He is on routine paid administrative leave pending the review of the officer-involved shooting.

Jackson faces charges of attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon, burglary while in possession of a gun, robbery with use of a deadly weapon, discharging a gun in a prohibited area, robbery with use of a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon, battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm on an elderly victim, first-degree kidnapping, assault and domestic battery.

Jackson made an appearance in court on Thursday morning. Chief Deputy District Attorney Peter Thunell told Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure that Jackson held his mother, whose age and name were not released, at gunpoint inside her home before forcing her to the credit union and withdraw $2,000 before shooting her.

Jackson was ordered held on $300,000 bail.

An update on the condition of his mother has not been released, but Zimmerman said Friday that the woman, who has not been identified, is expected to survive. Zimmerman also said that Jackson has a prior conviction for domestic violence, but he could not say whether that incident involved his mother.

