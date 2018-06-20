Video shows Las Vegas police encountering Mandalay Bay security guard

Mandalay Bay security guard Jose Campos shows his leg wound to the first officers arriving on the 32nd floor in the latest body camera footage released by Las Vegas police from the Oct. 1 attack.

Police meet Jesus Campos after he was shot on 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police tape blocks a section of West Reno Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard on Oct. 2, 2017, outside Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. A gunman in a Mandalay Bay suite shot into a crowd of thousands at an outdoor country music concert the night of Oct. 1, killing 58 concertgoers and injuring hundreds more. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Mandalay Bay security guard Jose Campos shows his leg wound to the first officers arriving on the 32nd floor in the latest body camera footage released by Las Vegas police from the Oct. 1 attack.

“I don’t know if it’s a pellet or a .22,” Campos says as he turns to show the two officers his leg. No obvious blood can be seen, but Campos walks with a limp through the rest of the video.

As the two officers peek down the hallway toward Stephen Paddock’s suite, Campos can be heard saying, “Hey, you guys, the direction on shooting is probably the peephole, so look out for that.”

“Is he shooting down this way?” one of the officers asks.

“He was. That’s how I got shot,” Campos says.

No shooting can be heard in the video from the 32nd floor, suggesting the attack may already be over, the shooter dead.

The footage was part of the seventh release since a Nevada Supreme Court decision compelled the Metropolitan Police Department to begin handing over the records, which the Las Vegas Review-Journal and other media organizations sued for in the days after Oct. 1.

Campos was the first to encounter the gunman. The security guard’s account of that night became the subject of national media attention after Las Vegas police made multiple changes to the sequence of events in the shooting.

After the shooting, Campos abruptly canceled five national television interviews and disappeared, only to turn up days later on “Ellen” in an episode broadcast Oct. 18. The security guard, a key witness to the largest mass shooting in modern American history, granted DeGeneres his only interview.

Review-Journal reporters are currently analyzing the files released Wednesday. They include other body camera footage and 911 calls from the night of the attack.

Last week, Las Vegas police released 28 body camera videos and about 500 audio files from the night of the tragedy, which left 58 concertgoers dead and hundreds more injured. The footage was the first that showed officers’ actions from deep within the venue at the height of the gunfire. Security

The Review-Journal previously received more than 3,000 pages of witness and officer reports, surveillance footage and body camera footage from two officers who helped breach the gunman’s Mandalay Bay hotel rooms.

