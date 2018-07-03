Shootings

Video shows Las Vegas police inside Mandalay Bay theater on Oct. 1

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas police on Tuesday released more video and audio files from the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting, including four hours of body camera footage that begins with gunfire and ends with tedium.

The latest document drop was the ninth court-ordered release since early May of Metropolitan Police Department records from the Oct. 1 shooting.

Review-Journal reporters are currently analyzing the new records, which consist of 34 audio files and three body camera videos.

The longest of the videos begins as an officer comes under fire while working overtime at the festival. His yellow safety vest obscures the lens of his body camera, but bursts of gunfire can be heard as he runs for cover with others behind a wall along the Strip.

He later makes his way inside Mandalay Bay as officers sweep through the building in search of possible gunmen. He ends up inside the resort’s Michael Jackson Theater, watching over hundreds of people who spent hours that night sheltering inside the performance hall.

Last week, Las Vegas police released 35 audio clips of emergency radio traffic and 19 body camera videos.

One video showed two officers holding their position in a Mandalay Bay hallway one floor beneath the gunman for about five minutes as rapid gunfire is heard in the background. The officers were with three armed Mandalay Bay guards.

The Review-Journal previously received more than 3,000 pages of witness and officer reports, as well as surveillance footage and additional body camera footage from the shooting, which left 58 concertgoers dead and hundreds more injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

