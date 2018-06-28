Shootings

Video shows struggle to help injured in Las Vegas shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 28, 2018 - 3:07 pm
 

The victims suffered gunshot wounds to their backs, chests, legs and arms.

They sat on curbs and lay on sidewalks, as a Las Vegas police officer repeatedly called for ambulances.

“I’m up to 30 victims with gunshots,” the unidentified officer says. “Where is medical for Reno and Haven?”

The officer’s body camera footage from Oct. 1, released on Wednesday, starts with the officer driving to Reno Avenue and Haven Street to establish a medical area for victims. The 30-minute clip shows one established triage area where victims with gunshot wounds were sent that night, and the struggle to tend to their injuries with limited resources.

The officer puts on purple gloves and hands out tourniquets and gauze, telling people how to apply them and prioritizing more serious injuries.

“Just hold the bleeding on that one,” he tells a man with an arm wound. “We’ve got a lot of people with bad, bad injuries.”

A paramedic at the medical area worked on at least two people with chest injuries, but he’d done everything he could.

“I’ve got them triaged.” the paramedic says. “We need medical.”

After 17 minutes, an ambulance drives past the medical area, lights on and sirens blaring. Tensions rise when one man approaches the officer about a victim with critical injuries.

“He needs to go,” the man says. “Can we get an (expletive) car and take him?”

“Bro, (expletive) calm down. I’ve requested it six times, all right?” the officer replies. “You’re not helping. I know, I know they’re critical. They’re coming. Instead of arguing with me, just keep your eye out for a gunman to come up on our back.”

The first ambulances appear to arrive at Reno and Haven nearly 18 minutes into the video clip. The officer continues calling for “a lot more medical.”

“It seems like a lot of these ambulances are leaving with one victim,” he says. “We’re going to need them to take more than one at a time. It’s ridiculous.”

When people walk up and offer to help, he tells them to scan the area for “bad guys” and directs uninjured people to Hooters Hotel up the street.

One woman, shot in the chest, lies in the middle of the road. The officer isn’t sure if she will survive.

He radios in for ambulances again.

“We still have 40 or 50 people shot over here,” he says. “We’re going to need more medical when available.”

Hundreds of concertgoers were injured during the mass shooting on the Strip that night, and 58 were killed.

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0354. Follow @Journo_Jamie_ on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Crime
Robbery suspects apprehended
Four robbery suspects were taken into custody Thursday morning after a vehicle and foot chase that ended in an east Las Vegas neighborhood. The incident began when a person was robbed at gunpoint around 4:45 a.m. near Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn. Officers arriving at the scene tried to stop two vehicles. One vehicle escaped but police chased the second into a neighborhood on Flamingo Road near Mountain Vista Street. Police surrounded the neighborhood and the suspects were apprehended. It looked like one police vehicle was involved in a collision with the suspects' car. One woman suffered an unknown injury and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. 01:04
Las Vegas police looking for robbery suspects
Two robbers who recently targeted three Las Vegas businesses remained at large Tuesday and police are asking the public to help identify them. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Metro Capt. Jaime Prosser gives update of officer-involved shooting
Metro Capt. Jaime Prosser provides an update about an officer-involved shooting at Radwick Drive and Owens Avenue in the northeast Las Vegas on Thursday. A robbery suspect was shot and killed. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
LVMPD Looking For Robbery Suspect
The LVMPD Commercial Robbery Section is attempting to identify the pictured suspect who is responsible for committing robberies to businesses in the southern part of the Las Vegas Valley during the month of May 2018. The suspect enters the business, threatens the employee with a firearm and demands money from the register. The employee complies and the suspect flees the business.
North Las Vegas police are investigating a triple shooting that left one man dead
North Las Vegas police are investigating a triple shooting that left one man dead at 2500 block of Ellis St., on Friday, June 8, 2018. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
1 dead in shooting at southwest Las Vegas home
A dispute between roommates led to the fatal shooting of one man in the backyard of their southwest Las Vegas Valley home on Monday, April 23, 2018. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bump stock manufacturers under fire
The Justice Department said last month that it had started the process to amend federal firearms regulations to clarify that federal law defines bump stocks as machine guns.
Henderson Police Seek Armed Bank Robbery Suspect
This afternoon a male suspect entered the Bank of America, located at 2638 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, at about 12:40 p.m. As he entered the bank, he pulled a black mask down to conceal his face.The suspect is described as a late-forties to early-fifties white male adult, approximately 5 foot 8 inches to 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 160 to 180 pounds He was last seen wearing a dark colored beanie, a grayish blue plaid shirt, dark jeans and dark colored shoes. His head was shaved on the sides and the top of his hair was dark in color. Vehicle was described as possibly a gray 2012-2014 four door Ford Focus. The license plates were covered with black tape. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to contact the suspect but call police immediately. Anyone with information is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
Sunset Park Homicide (update 2)
LVMPD gives update about suspect in homicide at Sunset Park (Blake Apgar)
Sunset Park Homicide (update)
Update from LVMPD on Sunset Park homicide. Releasing suspect's name (Blake Apgar)
Sunset Park Homicide
Police give details about Sunset Park homicide on Sunday, April 15, 2018. (Blake Apgar)
Security guard thwarts mailbox vandals
A security guard at the Covington at Coronado Ranch apartment complex ended up in the hospital after thwarting a group of mailbox vandals on Monday morning. According to Las Vegas police, about 12:45 a.m. the guard saw a group of people trying to break into mailboxes at the central Las Vegas complex when he confronted them. The group jumped into a vehicle and while trying to flee, struck the guard. The guard was hospitalized with injures that were not life-threatening. The suspects fled and remain at-large.
Las Vegas police looking for robbery suspects
Authorities are looking for three men who police said used a weapon on their victims in a recent string of robberies across the Las Vegas Valley. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Las Vegas police looking for robbery suspects
Authorities are looking for three men who police said used a weapon on their victims in a recent string of robberies across the Las Vegas Valley. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Metro investigates an officer-involved shooting in east Las Vegas
Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting at Madge Lane and Mabel Road, between Charleston Boulevard and Stewart Avenue, Friday, April 6, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Robbery Surveillance Video
Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing two Las Vegas clothing stores in one week.
More in Shootings
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Shootings Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like