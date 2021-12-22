Waiter shot during after-hours burglary opens eyes, still can’t speak

“(Chengyan Wang) opened his eyes yesterday miraculously,” said the co-owner of the ShangHai Taste restaurant. “It is the best news we have gotten in a very long time.”

A waiter who was shot multiple times at a Chinatown restaurant early Monday has opened his eyes in his hospital bed but is still unable to communicate.

Chengyan Wang, who is in his early 40s, was attacked by a masked gunman at the ShangHai Taste restaurant, 4266 W. Spring Mountain Road, at 2:55 a.m. after the restaurant had closed. No arrests have been made in the case as of Wednesday morning.

Restaurant co-owner Joe Muscaglione said Wednesday morning that friends of Wang have received some much-needed positive news about Wang’s condition at University Medical Center.

“(Chengyan) opened his eyes yesterday miraculously,” he said. “It is the best news we have gotten in a very long time. Today they are performing surgery on his hands and he is in stable condition.”

Muscaglione said those close to Wang are optimistic he will survive, but it is unclear what the long-term impact the shooting will have on his health. Wang, his friends said, came to Las Vegas about six months ago to work to support his family in China.

“We will take one step at a time,” Muscaglione said.

Spring Valley area command Capt. Michelle Tavarez said police believe Wang’s shooting unfolded during an after-hours burglary, and that the shooting is likely related to a burglary at the shopping complex about a week and a half ago. There is no evidence, she said, to indicate the shooting was a hate crime.

Police on Tuesday released surveillance video showing the suspected shooter lurking around the business, then fleeing after Wang was shot and critically wounded.

The gunman has not been identified and police are seeking the public’s help. Anyone with information can call officers directly at 702-828-2639. Anonymous tipsters can call Secret Witness at 702-385-5555.

