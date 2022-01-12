Waiter wounded in restaurant robbery expected to make full recovery

Chengyan Wang, critically wounded when he was shot 11 times during an attempted burglary at the ShangHai Taste restaurant, has been transferred to a rehab center.

A Las Vegas waiter shot 11 times during an apparent burglary at a Chinatown restaurant is now expected to make a full recovery.

The ShangHai Taste restaurant provided a full update on the condition of waiter Chengyan Wang on its Facebook page, noting he was recently transferred from University Medical Center to a rehabilitation facility following the Dec. 20 shooting at the restaurant at 4266 W. Spring Mountain Road.

“He is receiving the best care possible,” the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page. “The road to recovery will be a long one and we ask for your continued thoughts and prayers.”

The restaurant also said in the post that “Wang is going to make it” and has “opened his eyes and has had three successful surgeries.”

“What an amazing holiday miracle!” the restaurant said.

Las Vegas police arrested Rashawn Gaston-Anderson, 23, in the shooting. Police said Gaston-Anderson was attempting to burglarize the business after hours, at 2:55 a.m., when Wang was shot. He is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of battery with use of a deadly weapon.

Wang is originally from China and was working in Las Vegas to support his family. The Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce started a fundraiser for Wang and his family that had raised more than $53,000 as of Wednesday. An ancillary fundraiser by the Asian Community Development Council on Mightycause had raised just shy of $20,000.

