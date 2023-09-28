‘We don’t want to shoot you’: Video shows officers shooting woman with knife

Shena Reiber, 33, was shot by officers in a playground area at a Henderson apartment complex.

(Henderson police)

Henderson police Wednesday released body-worn camera footage of officers shooting a woman armed with knife.

On Friday, officers were called to an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Center Street around 4:30 p.m. after reports of a woman threatening another person with a knife.

Police later said that 33-year-old Shena Reiber was shot by Sgt. Anthony Sanchez-Martinez and Officer Sarena Ulibarri. A two-and-a-half-minute YouTube video released Wednesday included body-camera footage of three officers who responded to the scene.

Reiber is seen walking slowly toward officers with a kitchen knife in her hand. Reiber was walking near the playground area of the complex as officers yelled at her to put the knife down.

“We don’t want to shoot you,” Sanchez-Martinez said.

Ulibarri could be heard telling Reiber that officers were there to help her.

Video appeared to capture Reiber saying she did not want their help.

As she continued walking and pointing the knife at officers, gunfire could be heard and the video cut out. A final video was from an officer providing medical aid to Reiber.

Reiber was taken to a hospital, and police she said she was expected to survive.

According to a police report, Reiber told her mother that she was “going to make the police shoot her.”

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.