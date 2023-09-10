West Las Vegas shooting leaves one with life-threatening injuries, police say

A shooting in West Las Vegas Saturday night left one man with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call about several gunshots heard near Buffalo Drive and Spring Mountain Road just after 9:45 p.m., according to Metro Lt. Aaron Lee.

Police found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after police gave him medical aid, Lee said.

Lee said early details suggest the incident was isolated and there was no threat to the public at large. Detectives are still investigating the shooting.

