Woman, 18, shot in head, 3 others wounded in North Las Vegas

An 18-year-old woman was shot in the head and is in very critical condition, North Las Vegas police said.

The North Las Vegas Police Department was investigating two shootings Wednesday night.

The first occurred around 5:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Honey Locust Drive, near Mojave High School, according to police spokesman Eric Leavitt.

The two male victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. An investigation continued Wednesday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., a double shooting was reported in an apartment complex parking lot at Rome Boulevard and North McCarran Street. A man was shot in the ankle and an 18-year-old woman was shot in the head and was in very critical condition, Leavitt said.

Both were transported to University Medical Center.

There was no information about suspects in either shooting, Leavitt said.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.