Woman accuses boyfriend of shooting her because she wanted to break up

The shooting happened early Monday at an apartment complex near UNLV. “The only way you are leaving is in a box,” he allegedly told the woman, according to a Las Vegas police arrest report.

Norman Alonso Lightsey Jr. (Metropolitan Police Department)

A pregnant woman claims her boyfriend shot her after she told him she wanted out of the relationship, according to a Las Vegas police document.

“The only way you are leaving is in a box,” he allegedly told the woman just before the shooting, according to Metropolitan Police Department arrest report. She then heard a “pop” and felt a hot, searing pain in her leg and arm.

Marquia Porter said she looked up to see Norman Alonso Lightsey Jr. holding a small black handgun that apparently had jammed because he was smacking it against his hand and the counter, according to the report.

Porter said Lightsey then told her she was lucky, according to the arrest report, because he was going to kill her.

Both Porter’s and Lightsey’s exact dates of birth are redacted from the report, but Lightsey is significantly older, having been born in 1969, while Porter was born in 1993, an age gap of 24 years.

The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. Monday at the University Gardens apartments at 3955 University Center Drive, near the campus of UNLV.

The wounded woman said she grabbed her cellphone, got out of the apartment and called her godmother, telling her to call 911. She saw Lightsey get into his 2003 Mercedes-Benz and drive out of the complex just as police and an ambulance were arriving, but she was too weak to yell to police to tell them to go after Lightsey, the arrest report stated.

Porter was sitting on the ground and bleeding from her left arm and leg at the apartment complex’s front gate when police arrived.

Officers followed a trail of blood back to Porter and Lightsey’s apartment. The pair had been in a relationship for three years but had only been living together in the apartment since Sept. 1, Porter told police.

When police got back to the apartment, they saw a lot of blood, the arrest report stated, especially in the location Porter said she had been sitting when Lightsey allegedly opened fire.

Porter was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where doctors treated a single gunshot wound that had gone through her left leg and left arm.

Police arrested Lightsey outside of a 7-Eleven at 4890 W. Tropicana Ave. at 6:50 p.m. that same day.

Lightsey faces numerous charges, including battery which constitutes domestic violence on a pregnant victim, attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon, battery with the use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, and possession of a gun by a prohibited person.

Lightsey remains in custody. His next court date is set for Thursday.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com or 561-324-6421. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.