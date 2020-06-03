100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Shootings

Woman allegedly exchanged fire with Henderson police, NHP troopers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 3, 2020 - 12:23 pm
 

Las Vegas police say a woman shot at officers and attempted to run over two Nevada Highway Patrol troopers in an officer-involved shooting following a series of encounters that stretched from Henderson to Las Vegas on Sunday.

Authorities arrested Shanita Hearns, 34, of Las Vegas. She is charged with attempted murder and two counts of assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon.

Authorities said the episodes leading to her arrest started early Sunday, when a man driving southbound on U.S. Highway 95 at the Horizon Ridge Parkway exit heard a loud bang, leading him to believe he had a flat tire. An arrest report for Hearns states the driver then heard a second bang and the sound of shattering glass. The man pulled into a gas station parking lot where he was scheduled to meet friends for a trip to Lake Havasu, and he told his friends and a store clerk that he’d been shot at.

The clerk then saw a Ford Mustang pull into the parking lot with a woman behind the wheel. She was holding a gun and yelling “Where are they?” the clerk told officers.

Police identified the female motorist as Hearns. They said she then drove across the street to another gas station where a man in a rental truck was parked. The man said Hearns pulled up to him, brandished a gun and said, “I’m going to shoot you!”

Police said Hearns then walked into the convenience store with gun in hand, where she pointed a gun at another man. Police said Hearns then went to that man’s pickup and jumped into the front seat and started to drive off. The man chased after her, prompting Hearns to stop the vehicle, grab a golf club from the cab and start striking the man with it. Police said Hearns then got back into the pickup and ran the man over, causing him to suffer a “shattered pelvis.”

Police said Hearns was later located driving the pickup in circles at a high rate of speed in the parking lot of a nearby grocery store. Henderson police said when they attempted to stop Hearns, she pointed a gun at them.

A Henderson police sergeant opened fire, but Hearns kept driving and sped off at a high rate of speed onto the 215 Beltway, police said.

The Nevada Highway Patrol joined the pursuit of Hearns and set up tire-puncturing sticks in the roadway. A trooper said Hearns drove around the sticks and attempted to run him over. The NHP then set up more tire puncturing sticks in the roadway when another trooper said Hearns also tried to run him over.

She then pointed a gun at the trooper and fired it, authorities said, but the trooper was not injured. The trooper returned fire as well.

During a continued pursuit, police said, Hearns fired her gun at a Henderson police officer as well. He, too, was not injured.

The chase ended near Decatur Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas, where she stopped the vehicle, got out and was taken into custody. Hearns had an injury to her hand but she told police she was not injured by gunfire, and instead said “her cousin injured her left hand.”

The four officers identified by Henderson police were Sgt. Charles Hedrick, Sgt. Chad Atkin, Sgt. Craig Mancuso and Officer Zachary Winningham.

An investigation is continuing.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Suspect in shooting of Las Vegas police officer is 20-year-old man
Suspect in shooting of Las Vegas police officer is 20-year-old man
2
Las Vegas police identify officer shot during protest
Las Vegas police identify officer shot during protest
3
What’s reopening in Las Vegas? Updated for outdoors, churches, museums
What’s reopening in Las Vegas? Updated for outdoors, churches, museums
4
Visitors ready for Las Vegas, regardless of pandemic, protests
Visitors ready for Las Vegas, regardless of pandemic, protests
5
Sisolak orders National Guard to Las Vegas
Sisolak orders National Guard to Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Crime Videos
Shootings during Las Vegas protest leave 1 dead, officer in critical condition
A Las Vegas police officer was shot and critically injured Monday night. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police briefing on shooting during Black Lives Matter protest
Sheriff Joe Lombardo briefs the media on shootings during the Black Lives Matter protest that left one man dead and a Metro officer in critical condition on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Customer reacts to store looting
Longtime customer Najja Hashim talks about the looting of a neighborhood convenience store. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Search continues for homicide suspects - Video
In October 2017, 62-year-old David Rathbun was reported missing by family members and later found deceased in Arizona. The Las Vegas police homicide section is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 55-year-old Charles Ausiello and 45-year-old Jolene Hibbs who are suspects in Rathbun’s death. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two men were stabbed Thursday morning at a central Las Vegas home - Video
Two men were stabbed at a central Las Vegas home, Thursday morning, May 21, leaving both with life-threatening injuries. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Cellphone tower destroyed In Nye County - Video
The Nye County Sheriff's Office is investigating a cellphone tower being destroyed in Pahrump. (Nye County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
Shots Fired in Downtown Las Vegas
Police reported that they were investigating a shooting in which a suspect fired a weapon at officers on Fremont Street on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Police briefing on officer-involved shooting northeast of Las Vegas - VIDEO
Metro Police Department Capt. Nichole Splinter gives a briefing from the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Apex Road and Interstate 15, northeast of Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police ID man killed in officer-involved shooting - VIDEO
A 24-year-old man with a sawed-off shotgun was shot dead by Las Vegas police in front of a red car the man allegedly tried to steal toward the end of car a chase Tuesday with speeds of more than 100 mph through multiple areas of the valley. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide after a man was found deceased in the parking lot of a strip mall at 9640 W. Tropicana Ave. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Homicide briefing
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in southwest Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate homicide
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in southwest Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate officer-involved shooting in east valley - VIDEO
Las Vegas police on Tuesday were investigating an officer-involved shooting in the east valley. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nye county detective returns home from hospital - VIDEO
A Nye County Sheriff’s Office detective who was shot in March was released from the hospital Wednesday and is recovering at home with family. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Metro officer arrested for allegedly stealing from K-9 charity
An officer with the Metropolitan Police Department for more than two decades was arrested by the agency on Friday and booked into jail on suspicion of stealing thousands of dollars from a Las Vegas police foundation.
Police investigate shooting in northwest Las Vegas - VIDEO
Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting in the Desert Shores community, near Lake Mead and Rampart boulevards, on Thursday, April 9, 2010. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pahrump man accused of killing roommate in fight over drugs - VIDEO
A Pahrump man was arrested Saturday after the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said he killed his roommate during a fight over drugs. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Las Vegas Strip hotels to honor slain trooper Thursday night - VIDEO
A tribute to honor the life of slain Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Jenkins is scheduled for Thursday night on the Strip. (James Schaeffer and Chase Stevens / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police seek help in identifying central valley robbery suspect - VIDEO
(LVMPD)
Police investigate apparent murder-suicide
Las Vegas police investigate an apparent murder-suicide in the 3900 block of Chasing Heart Way on Saturday, March 28, 2020. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Slain NHP trooper escorted by hundreds of police cars to coroner’s office - VIDEO
Law enforcement vehicles escorted Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Benjamin Jenkins’ body as it was driven to the Clark County coroner’s office Friday night. (James Schaeffer and Le'Andre Fox / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigating after man found shot on street in Henderson - VIDEO
A 22-year-old man was found shot to death on a residential street in Henderson on Friday afternoon, police said. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Highway Patrol Fatal Shooting of Trooper - VIDEO
Nevada Highway Patrol press conference on the incident involving a trooper who was shot and killed during a traffic stop Friday morning.
Las Vegas police investigate after man's body found in park - VIDEO
Lt. Ray Spencer briefs the media about a possible homicide at Silverado Ranch Park on Thursday, March 26, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Clark County sheriff, DA talk about crime during coronavirus crisis - VIDEO
The latest on crime and police response during the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some of the takeaways from Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson. (Renee Summerour and MIchael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Juvenile shot, injured by Las Vegas police in east valley - VIDEO
A Las Vegas police officer shot a juvenile Friday night in the east valley, the Metropolitan Police Department said. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Armed robbery in central Las Vegas - VIDEO
Surveillance video of a March 12, 2020, armed robbery at a business in the 800 block of North Decatur Boulevard (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Man gets 30 years to life in Las Vegas rape and murder - VIDEO
Charles Talley, who was convicted of rape and murder, tried to blame the 2018 death of Kelly Deanne Kazoon, 55, on a seizure as he was sentenced to prison Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police seeking woman in connection with armed robbery - VIDEO
(James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST