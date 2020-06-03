Woman allegedly exchanged fire with Henderson police, NHP troopers

Las Vegas police say a woman shot at officers and attempted to run over two Nevada Highway Patrol troopers prior to an officer-involved shooting on Sunday.

Shanita Hearns (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Authorities arrested Shanita Hearns, 34, of Las Vegas. She is charged with attempted murder and two counts of assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon.

Authorities said the episodes leading to her arrest started early Sunday, when a man driving southbound on U.S. Highway 95 at the Horizon Ridge Parkway exit heard a loud bang, leading him to believe he had a flat tire. An arrest report for Hearns states the driver then heard a second bang and the sound of shattering glass. The man pulled into a gas station parking lot where he was scheduled to meet friends for a trip to Lake Havasu, and he told his friends and a store clerk that he’d been shot at.

The clerk then saw a Ford Mustang pull into the parking lot with a woman behind the wheel. She was holding a gun and yelling “Where are they?” the clerk told officers.

Police identified the female motorist as Hearns. They said she then drove across the street to another gas station where a man in a rental truck was parked. The man said Hearns pulled up to him, brandished a gun and said, “I’m going to shoot you!”

Police said Hearns then walked into the convenience store with gun in hand, where she pointed a gun at another man. Police said Hearns then went to that man’s pickup and jumped into the front seat and started to drive off. The man chased after her, prompting Hearns to stop the vehicle, grab a golf club from the cab and start striking the man with it. Police said Hearns then got back into the pickup and ran the man over, causing him to suffer a “shattered pelvis.”

Police said Hearns was later located driving the pickup in circles at a high rate of speed in the parking lot of a nearby grocery store. Henderson police said when they attempted to stop Hearns, she pointed a gun at them.

A Henderson police sergeant opened fire, but Hearns kept driving and sped off at a high rate of speed onto the 215 Beltway, police said.

The Nevada Highway Patrol joined the pursuit of Hearns and set up tire-puncturing sticks in the roadway. A trooper said Hearns drove around the sticks and attempted to run him over. The NHP then set up more tire puncturing sticks in the roadway when another trooper said Hearns also tried to run him over.

She then pointed a gun at the trooper and fired it, authorities said, but the trooper was not injured. The trooper returned fire as well.

During a continued pursuit, police said, Hearns fired her gun at a Henderson police officer as well. He, too, was not injured.

The chase ended near Decatur Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas, where she stopped the vehicle, got out and was taken into custody. Hearns had an injury to her hand but she told police she was not injured by gunfire, and instead said “her cousin injured her left hand.”

The four officers identified by Henderson police were Sgt. Charles Hedrick, Sgt. Chad Atkin, Sgt. Craig Mancuso and Officer Zachary Winningham.

An investigation is continuing.

