Woman arrested after firing gun during fight outside off-Strip casino

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman was arrested after she opened fire outside the Stage Door Casino near the Las Vegas Strip early Wednesday morning.

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said officers were called to the casino, at the 4000 block of Linq Lane, around 4:16 a.m. in response to shots fired.

A woman had opened fire outside of the casino during a fight, but Hadfield said no one was injured. She was arrested when she returned to the scene, he said.

The suspect was not immediately identified.

