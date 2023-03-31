Woman arrested after prostitute shooting at Las Vegas park

Anessa Renee Denton, 22, is facing charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit attempted murder.

A Las Vegas woman was arrested Wednesday in connection with the shooting of an alleged prostitute in a dispute with a pimp, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Anessa Renee Denton, 22, is facing charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit attempted murder for luring the victim to Exploration Peak Park in southwest Las Vegas on Jan. 4 to be confronted by Jose Flores, 22, the victim’s former pimp, police stated in an arrest report.

The shooting victim was critically injured with wounds to her abdomen, leg and arm after which Flores fired about a dozen shots into her car at the park located on South Buffalo Drive near Blue Diamond Road, police said.

The wounded woman, who is not identified in the report, used to work as a prostitute for Flores, but after she stopped, he told her that “if he saw her outside working as a prostitute with her new pimp, he was going to do something in retaliation,” detectives stated in the report.

She was taken to University Medical Center where she underwent abdominal surgery but recovered enough to be interviewed by detectives.

Flores was arrested Jan. 4 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, mayhem with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, trafficking of an adult with a deadly weapon and discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle.

Police also said they found out about an issue with money reportedly owed to Flores by the victim.

The victim believed she was contacted by an escort agency about going on a date at a location with a customer and when she showed up, Denton and Flores were there prior to the shooting, according to police.

Denton was found to have communicated by phone with the victim and was placed at the scene of the shooting, police said.

