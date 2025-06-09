Woman arrested in shooting near Las Vegas freeway, police say

The Nevada Highway Patrol says a woman was arrested in connection with a shooting near a Las Vegas freeway.

‘Shot over $40’: Las Vegas police look for suspect in ATM shooting

The Nevada Highway Patrol says a woman was arrested in connection with a shooting last Thursday morning near a Las Vegas freeway.

According to police, authorities responded to a report of a shooting on I-15 and the southbound on-ramp of Lake Mead Boulevard at about 7:10 a.m. on June 5.

The Highway Patrol says the preliminary information indicates that a man was walking in the roadway and yelling at vehicles passing along the southbound freeway.

“Gun shots were also reported to be heard in this area,” police said in a news release.

Arriving officers located a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The release said that troopers then located a suspect, Yolanda McCoy, “in a nearby area.”

Detectives located firearms ammunition and 1.4 grams of methamphetamine with McCoy, the release stated.

According to authorities, McCoy was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.