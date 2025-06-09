91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Shootings

Woman arrested in shooting near Las Vegas freeway, police say

Nevada Highway Patrol. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Nevada Highway Patrol. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
2 dead in Las Vegas Strip shooting; suspect at large
Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect who allegedly shot a ma ...
‘Shot over $40’: Las Vegas police look for suspect in ATM shooting
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man shot dead following crash on Las Vegas Beltway identified
Christopher Rainey, who is accused of killing his landlord, appears in court during his arraign ...
Las Vegas man accused of killing landlord makes 1st court appearance
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 9, 2025 - 6:45 am
 

The Nevada Highway Patrol says a woman was arrested in connection with a shooting last Thursday morning near a Las Vegas freeway.

According to police, authorities responded to a report of a shooting on I-15 and the southbound on-ramp of Lake Mead Boulevard at about 7:10 a.m. on June 5.

The Highway Patrol says the preliminary information indicates that a man was walking in the roadway and yelling at vehicles passing along the southbound freeway.

“Gun shots were also reported to be heard in this area,” police said in a news release.

Arriving officers located a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The release said that troopers then located a suspect, Yolanda McCoy, “in a nearby area.”

Detectives located firearms ammunition and 1.4 grams of methamphetamine with McCoy, the release stated.

According to authorities, McCoy was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES