Woman arrested in shooting near Las Vegas freeway, police say
The Nevada Highway Patrol says a woman was arrested in connection with a shooting last Thursday morning near a Las Vegas freeway.
According to police, authorities responded to a report of a shooting on I-15 and the southbound on-ramp of Lake Mead Boulevard at about 7:10 a.m. on June 5.
The Highway Patrol says the preliminary information indicates that a man was walking in the roadway and yelling at vehicles passing along the southbound freeway.
“Gun shots were also reported to be heard in this area,” police said in a news release.
Arriving officers located a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, police said.
The release said that troopers then located a suspect, Yolanda McCoy, “in a nearby area.”
Detectives located firearms ammunition and 1.4 grams of methamphetamine with McCoy, the release stated.
According to authorities, McCoy was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.