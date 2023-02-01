42°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Shootings

Woman charged after shootout at West Las Vegas apartment

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 31, 2023 - 5:40 pm
 
Tierra Straun (Metropolitan Police Department)
Tierra Straun (Metropolitan Police Department)

Three people were injured in a West Las Vegas shooting last week that stemmed from a neighbor closing a gate at an apartment complex police said.

Tierra Straun, 33, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a gun in an occupied structure, battery with a deadly weapon and child abuse, court records show.

On Jan. 24 around 1:35 p.m., a man called police saying he was having a dispute with his neighbor Straun in an apartment complex in the 900 block of Doolittle Avenue. He said the argument started over a gate he closed to keep children and dogs inside the complex, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

The dispute escalated to involve multiple people from the two apartments. Straun allegedly started firing a gun and the man’s girlfriend fired back. Straun was grazed in the head and two other people were injured, according to the report.

Police arrested a second woman, but the district attorney decline to charge her and she was released, court records show.

Straun is due in court on Feb. 13 and as of Tuesday afternoon was being held on $75,000 bail.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
CARTOONS: A Democrat and a Republican walk into a diner
CARTOONS: A Democrat and a Republican walk into a diner
2
$1M slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
$1M slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
3
‘A friend to anyone’: Beloved tennis player dies after collapse on Summerlin court
‘A friend to anyone’: Beloved tennis player dies after collapse on Summerlin court
4
YouTuber gets in gunbattle in Henderson home invasion, police say
YouTuber gets in gunbattle in Henderson home invasion, police say
5
California lags as other Colorado River states agree on water cuts
California lags as other Colorado River states agree on water cuts
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Man found dead in downtown Las Vegas
Man found dead in downtown Las Vegas
Lawsuit alleges man killed by police did not pose imminent threat
Lawsuit alleges man killed by police did not pose imminent threat
Man arrested in California in connection with woman’s killing
Man arrested in California in connection with woman’s killing
Coroner IDs woman killed by her ex-boyfriend in murder-suicide
Coroner IDs woman killed by her ex-boyfriend in murder-suicide
Las Vegas business owner remembered for being ‘full of life’
Las Vegas business owner remembered for being ‘full of life’
Three shot in ‘neighbor dispute’ in Las Vegas
Three shot in ‘neighbor dispute’ in Las Vegas