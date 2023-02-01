Woman charged after shootout at West Las Vegas apartment

Tierra Straun, 33, was arrested in connection with a Jan. 24 shooting that injured three people at an apartment complex.

Tierra Straun (Metropolitan Police Department)

Three people were injured in a West Las Vegas shooting last week that stemmed from a neighbor closing a gate at an apartment complex police said.

Tierra Straun, 33, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a gun in an occupied structure, battery with a deadly weapon and child abuse, court records show.

On Jan. 24 around 1:35 p.m., a man called police saying he was having a dispute with his neighbor Straun in an apartment complex in the 900 block of Doolittle Avenue. He said the argument started over a gate he closed to keep children and dogs inside the complex, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

The dispute escalated to involve multiple people from the two apartments. Straun allegedly started firing a gun and the man’s girlfriend fired back. Straun was grazed in the head and two other people were injured, according to the report.

Police arrested a second woman, but the district attorney decline to charge her and she was released, court records show.

Straun is due in court on Feb. 13 and as of Tuesday afternoon was being held on $75,000 bail.

