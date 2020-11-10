36°F
Shootings

Woman critical, 2 sought in central Las Vegas shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 10, 2020 - 5:47 am
 

A woman is in critical condition and two people are being sought after a central valley convenience store shooting late Monday.

“There was a confrontation between the store clerk and a short, heavy set Hispanic male suspect,” Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said in a text of the 8 p.m. incident at 2409 Tam Drive near West Sahara Avenue. “During the confrontation, the suspect produced a gun and fired several shot outside the store.”

A woman was struck at least once and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Gordon said.

The man and a woman left south on foot toward Sahara Avenue, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

