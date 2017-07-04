Woman critical after being shot in the head in Pahrump

A woman is in critical condition after suffering from a gunshot wound in her head Sunday in Pahrump.

A sign on University Medical Center's emergency department in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A woman is in critical condition after suffering from a gunshot wound to her head Sunday in Pahrump.

Nye County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched about 5:30 p.m. to the 700 block of West Alaska Way with a report of a woman with a traumatic head wound, according to a Nye County news release.

After the woman was transferred to University Medical Center in Las Vegas, it became apparent that she was suffering from a gunshot wound.

It is expected that she will recover, the release said. The incident remains under investigation and no one has been taken into custody.

Anyone with further information regarding this case is urged to contact the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000, attention Detective Parra, or by email at NCSO_Detectives@co.nye.nv.us.

Pahrump is about an hour west of Las Vegas.

700 West Alaska Way, Pahrump, nv