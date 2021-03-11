Woman critically injured in central Las Vegas shooting
Detectives are investigating a central Las Vegas shooting that left a woman critically injured late Wednesday night.
Las Vegas police were called to a residence in the 2200 block of Glen Heather Way about 11:48 p.m., said Lt. Sergio Phillips.
“Upon arrival, one female victim with a gunshot wound was located inside of the residence,” Phillips stated in a text.
The woman was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.
No other details were immediately available.
