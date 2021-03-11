Woman critically injured in central Las Vegas shooting

Detectives are investigating a central Las Vegas shooting that left a woman critically injured late Wednesday night.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were called to a residence in the 2200 block of Glen Heather Way about 11:48 p.m., said Lt. Sergio Phillips.

“Upon arrival, one female victim with a gunshot wound was located inside of the residence,” Phillips stated in a text.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

No other details were immediately available.

