Woman dead in shooting at Las Vegas apartment complex

A woman died after being shot near Las Vegas and Charleston boulevards Tuesday afternoon.

Lt. Ray Spencer of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Section, speaks to reporters, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, after a shooting at an apartment complex near downtown Las Vegas, the 1400 block of South Casino Center Boulevard, near Charleston Boulevard. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

One woman was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex near downtown Las Vegas, according to police.

Officers responded just before 2 p.m. to the 1400 block of South Casino Center Boulevard, near Charleston Boulevard, after a caller told police a woman had been shot, according to Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer. Officers found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound, he said in a briefing at the scene Tuesday evening.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center, where she died. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said police are still investigating the shooting.

“We believe our suspect is a male and was possibly known to the victim, but it’s still early so we’re still trying to confirm that,” Spencer said.

The shooting also prompted a lockdown at the nearby Clark County Detention Center “due to its close proximity” to the police activity, Hadfield said.

