Woman detained after report of shooting at Henderson home

A woman was detained after a report of a shooting at a Henderson home on Thursday night, according to police.

The Henderson Police Department said the officers responded at about 11:30 p.m. to a report of a person discharging a firearm inside a residence in the 100 block of Continental Avenue.

Police said one adult female was detained in connection with the incident, and there were no reported injuries or threat to the public.

The incident remains under investigation.