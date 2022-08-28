102°F
Woman dies in drive-by shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2022 - 11:06 am
 
Updated August 28, 2022 - 11:33 am
A woman was slain in this weekend in a drive-by shooting in a northeast valley neighborhood, police said Sunday.

Gunfire erupted at about 5 a.m. Saturday in the 3700 bock of Melbourne Circle, near Walnut and Gowan roads, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Responding officers saw the suspected shooter’s vehicle speed away from the area, but were unable to stop it, according to police.

The woman died at the scene.

Additional information was not released.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

