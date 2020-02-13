Woman expected to survive after being shot near UNLV campus

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon in southeast Las Vegas near the UNLV campus.

Las Vegas police spokesman Officer Aden OcampoGomez confirmed the police response to a report of a shooting at the 4800 block of South Maryland Parkway. OcampoGomez said the report “came in at 12:24 p.m. that someone had been shot.”

UNLV police also tweeted out to students that there was a “shooting at Bank of America.”

Shooting BofA Maryland Parkway suspect described as White Male Adult wearing jeans and silver shirt fled east. If you observe the suspect notify UPD/LVMPD vial 9-1-1 — University Police Services (@UPDSouth) February 13, 2020

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman with a gunshot wound sitting in her car in the bank’s parking lot, police said. She told officers a white man had shot at her when she was in the parking lot of a nearby Jack in the Box, and she then drove to the bank.

The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She described the suspect as a 35-year-old white man, wearing black shorts and a silver shirt with a money sign.

Police are still investigating but said they believe the shooting was a domestic incident.

