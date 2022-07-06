97°F
Woman fatally shot as 3 men confronted her boyfriend, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 5, 2022 - 7:00 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three men conspired to confront a man in east Las Vegas but fatally shot the man’s girlfriend as the pair fled in a vehicle, police said.

Arrest warrants were issued for Travis Hennessy, Steven Bower and Troy Eatman. They each face charges of murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Hennessy, 36, and Bower, 50, were arrested June 29. Eatman has not yet been arrested.

On June 14, Brandi Brown, 49, was shot in the back of the head as her boyfriend drove away from the 4200 block of Cicada Way, near Viking Road and Chutney Street around 8:45 a.m.

The boyfriend drove Brown to a friend’s house in the 4700 block of El Escorial Drive. Police found Brown unresponsive on the couch. She later died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest warrant.

Brown and her boyfriend were driving to a friend’s house on Cicada after the power went out at their home and they wanted to take food from their refrigerator to the friend. After parking on Cicada, a Dodge Durango driven by Hennessy parked next to their car. A Toyota RAV4 driven by Eatman also parked near their car and blocked its exit from the neighborhood, according to police.

A few minutes later, Bower arrived on a motorcycle and parked behind the Toyota. As Brown’s boyfriend tried driving away from the area, according to the warrant, video surveillance appeared to show Hennessy fire one shot at the vehicle as it drove off. The boyfriend told police that Brown slumped over into his lap covered in blood.

A witness told police that the three men had been planning to confront the boyfriend after he broke Bower’s jaw with a piece of wood during a fight a few months prior.

Bower pleaded guilty in 2009 to assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm out of a vehicle.

As of Tuesday, Hennessy and Bower remained in custody without bail. They are due in court Thursday.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

