Woman, girl injured in accidental shooting south of Las Vegas
Police responded around 3 p.m. Wednesday to reports of a shooting near Sloan Road and Las Vegas Boulevard South.
A woman and teenage girl were accidentally shot Christmas afternoon while practice shooting near Sloan.
Police responded around 3 p.m. Wednesday to reports of a shooting near Sloan Road and Las Vegas Boulevard South, about 15 miles south of the Strip, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said.
The 15-year-old and 27-year-old were out shooting with family and friends when a man accidentally shot them, Kisfalvi said.
The injuries to the woman and girl were considered nonlife-threatening. It was unclear Wednesday night if anyone would face charges in connection with the shooting.
