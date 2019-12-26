Woman, girl injured in accidental shooting south of Las Vegas

Police responded around 3 p.m. Wednesday to reports of a shooting near Sloan Road and Las Vegas Boulevard South.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A woman and teenage girl were accidentally shot Christmas afternoon while practice shooting near Sloan.

Police responded around 3 p.m. Wednesday to reports of a shooting near Sloan Road and Las Vegas Boulevard South, about 15 miles south of the Strip, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said.

The 15-year-old and 27-year-old were out shooting with family and friends when a man accidentally shot them, Kisfalvi said.

The injuries to the woman and girl were considered nonlife-threatening. It was unclear Wednesday night if anyone would face charges in connection with the shooting.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.