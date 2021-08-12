91°F
Shootings

Woman hospitalized after being shot by unknown attackers in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2021 - 10:58 pm
 
Updated August 12, 2021 - 9:46 am
Police are investigating after a woman was wounded in a shooting in Henderson on Wednesday night.

Henderson police and firefighters were called to reports of a shooting victim on the 1300 block of Sunset Road, police said.

Arriving officers located the woman at around 9:35 p.m. She was taken to a local hospital with what were later described as “nonlife-threatening injuries,” police wrote in a news release Thursday morning.

Officers determined that the shooting happened on the 100 block of North Boulder Highway, about 4.5 miles southeast of where the woman was found. Police said they are looking for a man and woman who were “unknown to the victim” in connection with the shooting.

No further details on the circumstances of the shooting were released. Police continue to investigate.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

