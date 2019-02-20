Woman hospitalized after central Las Vegas shooting

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

One person was injured in an early Wednesday morning shooting in central Las Vegas.

Metropolitan Police officers responded at 2:05 a.m. to a report of gunshots at 221 S. Bruce St.

Officers located a woman with a gunshot wound to the upper part of her leg. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she is in stable condition, according to Metro Lt. David Gordon.

A suspect was described as a black male and left in a black sedan with two other males.

There are presently no suspects in custody.

