Woman hospitalized after central Las Vegas shooting

One person was injured in an early Wednesday morning shooting in central Las Vegas.
Metropolitan Police officers responded at 2:05 a.m. to a report of gunshots at 221 S. Bruce St.
Officers located a woman with a gunshot wound to the upper part of her leg. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she is in stable condition, according to Metro Lt. David Gordon.
A suspect was described as a black male and left in a black sedan with two other males.
There are presently no suspects in custody.
Lukas Eggen can be reached at leggen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.