Woman hospitalized after shooting in west Las Vegas Valley

A woman was hospitalized Monday afternoon after a domestic-related shooting in a west Las Vegas Valley apartment.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman was hospitalized Monday afternoon after a domestic-related shooting in a west Las Vegas Valley apartment.

Just before 2:40 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to investigate a possible shooting at the Sandpiper Apartments at 4650 W. Oakey Blvd., near West Charleston Boulevard, where they found a woman with a gunshot wound to her leg.

Police said the woman, who is is expected to survive, was taken to University Medical Center.

After an hourslong standoff, police took a suspect into custody at about 5:30 p.m., Metro Lt. Grant Rogers said. The unidentified man, wanted in connection with the domestic-related shooting, initially refused to come out of the apartment.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

4650 W. Oakey Blvd., Las Vegas,NV