Woman hurt in shooting near Las Vegas elementary school

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon near a central valley elementary school that was about to dismiss students.

Police were called about 2:05 p.m. to the 5000 block of Duneville Street, near West Tropicana Avenue and South Jones Boulevard, after reports of a shooting, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said Wednesday evening. Jydstrup Elementary School is at 5150 Duneville St., but the shooting did not happen on school property.

A woman was walking on a sidewalk when she was shot, Johansson said. She was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The shooting is being investigated by Metro’s gang crimes section, he said.

Jydstrup Elementary School’s dismisses students at 2:11 p.m., according to its website. It was unclear Wednesday if the school was effected by the shooting investigation Wednesday afternoon.

Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.

