Woman hurt in shooting, SWAT called to north valley residence

A shooting sent a woman to a hospital and resulted in SWAT being called to a barricade situation at a north valley residence early Wednesday.

Some evacuations were conducted around a residence in the 2000 block of Emerald Green Avenue, near North Martin Luther King Boulevard and Vegas Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ailee Burnett.

The SWAT unit was summoned to the scene about 3:30 a.m.

The shooting was reported shortly before 1 a.m. when a victim arrived at Valley Hospital. Police said her injuries were not

Burnett said police believe the suspect may be in the residence, so officers were using precaution and treating the event as a barricade situation.

The reason for the dispute and shooting are being investigated.

No other details were available early Wednesday.

This is a deveoping story. Check back for updates.