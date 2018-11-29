Woman injured in east Las Vegas stabbing

Las Vegas police are investigating a stabbing that injured a woman in the east valley Wednesday night.

Police check Sam's Town in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, after a woman was stabbed. (RTC Fast Cameras)

A preliminary investigation indicates a woman was stabbed by an unknown male at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Nellis Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

After she was stabbed, the woman walked to Sam’s Town and contacted a hotel security officer.

The woman was taken to a hospital with survivable injuries, Johansson said.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Police Department worked with hotel security to ensure the suspect was not inside the hotel. The suspect was not inside the hotel, but has not yet been located, he said.