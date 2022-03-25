Woman killed during attempted robbery after exchange of gunfire

Officers responded at 2:10 p.m. Friday to a home on the 6400 block of Bright Nimbus Avenue, near West Robindale Road and South Torrey Pines Drive.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Scene near the 6400 block of Bright Nimbus Avenue Friday, March 25, 2022, where police investigated a homicide inside a residential home. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal.

A woman in her early 20s was fatally shot during a “targeted” attempted robbery by three men Friday afternoon in southwest Las Vegas, police said.

Officers responded at 2:10 p.m. to reports of multiple gunshots inside a home on the 6400 block of Bright Nimbus Avenue, near South Torrey Pines Drive and West Robindale Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer. The woman, who lived there with her boyfriend and another woman, was found dead with gunshot wounds.

The three men broke into the home, and the woman in her 20s exchanged gunfire with at least one of them before she was killed, Spencer said.

The boyfriend, a man in his late 40s, had gone to the store and returned to find a white Mercedes-Benz in his driveway and three men leaving the house. They drove off in the Mercedes, and the boyfriend followed them and smashed into the back of the car, causing it to crash into a wall near the house.

The driver of the Mercedes got out and fired several shots at the boyfriend, Spencer said. He did not know if there was an exchange of gunfire. The three men fled and were not in custody as of 6:30 p.m.

Spencer said there was a “very good chance” that all three men who came to rob the home were armed.

At least two nearby schools were locked down Friday afternoon while police investigated. Canarelli Middle School and Alamo Elementary School are both within a mile of the shooting.

Spencer said people in the neighborhood should not be worried about their safety.

“There’s no question that this was a very targeted incident,” Spencer said. “There’s some security in that aspect. It’s not like someone just happened to show up at this house.”

