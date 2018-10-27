Shootings

Woman kills ex-boyfriend in self-defense, Las Vegas police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 27, 2018 - 12:26 pm
 

A woman shot and killed her ex-boyfriend in what police said was self-defense after he threatened to kill her in a northeast valley bar early Saturday morning, Las Vegas police said.

Police were called to a bar on the 3400 block of North Nellis Boulevard, near Cheyenne Avenue, just before 1:10 a.m. Saturday, said Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer. The woman, who is in her late 30s, was inside the bar when her ex-boyfriend, who she had a prior, active protective order against, came inside and began talking to her.

The man threatened the woman and said he was going to kill her, Spencer said.

The ex-boyfriend, who was in his late 30s, “made a movement toward the back of his pants, and the female pulled out a firearm and shot him inside the bar,” Spencer said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

Police interviewed the woman and released her, Spencer said. Detectives are considering the shooting a self-defense case because the woman believed the man was reaching for a weapon.

The man did not have a weapon on him, Spencer said.

Police will submit the incident to the District Attorney’s office to review, as is policy for self-defense cases, he said.

The man’s identity will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

