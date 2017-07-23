Woman shot after domestic incident in northeast Las Vegas

A woman was shot Saturday afternoon after a domestic incident in the northeast valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police found the woman, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, at about 2:10 p.m. Saturday after responding to a call on the 4700 block of East Craig Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Carlos Hank said.

A preliminary investigation showed the shooting stemmed from a domestic violence incident. The shooter is so far at large, Hank said.

She was taken to University Medical Center with survivable injuries, Metro said.

