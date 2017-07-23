ad-fullscreen
Shootings

Woman shot after domestic incident in northeast Las Vegas

By Bianca Cseke Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 22, 2017 - 7:12 pm
 

A woman was shot Saturday afternoon after a domestic incident in the northeast valley.

Police found the woman, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, at about 2:10 p.m. Saturday after responding to a call on the 4700 block of East Craig Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Carlos Hank said.

A preliminary investigation showed the shooting stemmed from a domestic violence incident. The shooter is so far at large, Hank said.

She was taken to University Medical Center with survivable injuries, Metro said.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
Shootings
