Woman shot in face in central Las Vegas, suspect arrested

A man in his 20s was arrested early Monday morning after a woman was shot in the face in the central valley.

Bank of America, 4080 Spring Mountain Road (Google Maps)

According to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon, police received a 911 call around 12:30 a.m. that a woman had been shot in the “face area” at Bank of America, 4080 Spring Mountain Road.

Officers detained a potential suspect a “short distance away,” Gordon said, adding the detectives took over the investigation and believe the shooting might have been robbery related.

The woman was taken to a Las Vegas hospital and was in stable condition, Gordon said.