Woman shot in shoulder in central Las Vegas, police say

A woman was shot near U.S. Highway 95 and Decatur Boulevard on Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman was hospitalized after a shooting Monday afternoon in the central valley, according to Las Vegas police.

She was shot in the shoulder near U.S. Highway 95 and Decatur Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Stuart. Police are searching for suspects.

The shooting was reported to police at 2:37 p.m. There were no witnesses, and the woman is in serious but stable condition. It appeared she sustained a single gunshot wound, police said.

