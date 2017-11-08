ad-fullscreen
Shootings

Woman shot in the head north of Las Vegas Strip

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 8, 2017 - 10:38 am
 

A woman was shot in the head Tuesday north of the Strip, Las Vegas police said.

The victim was shot about 5 p.m. on the 1700 block of Fairfield Avenue, near the intersection of Main Street and Las Vegas Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. C. J. Jenkins said. She was transported to University Medical Center.

Officer Larry Hatfield said the woman was in critical condition as of about 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

No arrests had been made at that time, as police labeled the incident an ongoing investigation.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

