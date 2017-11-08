Woman shot in the head north of Las Vegas Strip

The victim was in critical condition at University Medical Center after being shot in the head about 5 p.m. Tuesday on the 1700 block of Fairfield Avenue, near the intersection of Main Street and Las Vegas Boulevard.

The 1700 block of Fairfield Avenue, near the intersection of Main Street and Las Vegas Boulevard. Google Street View.

A woman was shot in the head Tuesday north of the Strip, Las Vegas police said.

The victim was shot about 5 p.m. on the 1700 block of Fairfield Avenue, near the intersection of Main Street and Las Vegas Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. C. J. Jenkins said. She was transported to University Medical Center.

Officer Larry Hatfield said the woman was in critical condition as of about 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

No arrests had been made at that time, as police labeled the incident an ongoing investigation.

36.150896, -115.157805